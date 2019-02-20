West Virginia teachers went on strike a year ago, starting a movement. But what did they get out of it?

DELBARTON, W.Va. – The coal miner’s son had studied his county’s rough-and-tumble labor history, written his dissertation on it, taught his high school students about it.

Now Eric Starr, who knew history never repeats itself, felt history doing just that. And he was part of it.

Standing at a secret meeting like those held by striking miners a century ago, dressed in black except for a red bandana like the ones those miners wore, he exhorted his fellow public school teachers to defy the governor and their own unions and stay out on strike.

“I’m not going back,’’ he said. “We’ve been sold out!’’

That was last winter. Mingo County teachers – with no legal right to strike, no encouragement from their union and little prospect of victory – became the first in West Virginia to vote to walk out over their health plan and their pay.

The one-day walkout spread.

On Feb. 22, 2018, teachers across West Virginia went on strike, sparking a movement that spread to other red states, including Oklahoma and Arizona, and then, this year, to Los Angeles and Denver. On Thursday, teachers plan to strike in Oakland, California.

But the 2018 West Virginia teacher strike, which changed so much nationally, didn’t change that much back where it started. And on Tuesday, West Virginia teachers again staged a walkout – just to maintain the status quo.

Starr sees the irony.

“I love seeing what’s going on elsewhere,’’ he says. He’s 28, in his fourth year of teaching. “But West Virginia can be a slow place to change.’’

When the 2018 West Virginia strike ended March 7, it seemed like a great victory for public school teachers, who for years had been blamed widely for the failures of American schools, and for West Virginia schools in particular.

But history, even when it repeats itself, isn’t that simple. The 2018 strike’s legacy is still in doubt.

The state’s promise of a dedicated funding source for public employees’ health insurance – the main issue in the strike – remains unfulfilled.

Despite a 5 percent raise, teacher pay remains far behind neighboring states’, a disparity that explains why the year began with 700 classroom vacancies, or 4 percent of the state teacher force.

The settlement did not increase the number of school specialists, like counselors and nurses, to help students from families scarred by the state’s opioid epidemic.

The teachers’ vow during the strike to “remember in November’’ produced only mixed results. Republicans, most of whom opposed teacher demands, kept control of both houses in the Legislature. This year they revived proposals that helped prompt the 2018 strike. Teachers and service personnel went on strike again.

The walkout on Tuesday closed schools in nearly every West Virginia county, and lawmakers sidelined the education legislation teachers were protesting. That's a victory for teachers.

But, teachers say, they are still waiting for the kinds of policies that would show them respect. Suspicious of the state's GOP leaders, teachers are striking again Wednesday, to ensure lawmakers don't revive the bill in question. Nearly all schools are closed.

Teachers in America: No matter where they work, they feel disrespect

'Any talks of striking'?

If last year's strike wasn’t revolutionary, it was remarkable.

At a time when organized labor seems in terminal decline, a national public school teachers’ movement emerged from the coalfields of southern West Virginia, one of the most isolated and conservative corners of America.

At a time when political partisanship is peaking – and despite the Democratic slant of teachers’ unions – the strike united Clinton and Trump voters. It was a political unicorn: a “liberal” cause advocated by conservatives.

But it was no anomaly. Children here are raised on stories of battles between miners and mine companies in what came to be known as “Bloody Mingo.’’ Many of the teachers who walked out were first on picket lines when they were in diapers.

Yet these old passions might not have been revived without a weapon the miners never enjoyed – social media.

On Jan. 6, 2018, a teacher posted an innocent query on a Facebook page: “Just curious if there are any talks of striking.’’

Soon, there was talk of little else.

Poll: Even when teachers strike, Americans give them high grades. Unions fare worse.

Welcome to the Mountain State

Jay O’Neal is a middle school social studies teacher who moved to West Virginia in 2015. After his first year, he realized that because of increasing health insurance costs, he’d take home $450 less than the previous year.

Teachers across the nation lost ground economically during and after the Great Recession, as states slashed education spending. West Virginia, whose signature coal industry has collapsed, ranked 48th in teacher pay before the strike, according to the National Education Association.

Yet teaching in West Virginia has gotten harder as students have gotten needier, partly because of the opioid crisis. Many are in a household with neither biological parent, and teachers sometimes must find ways to keep kids fed over the weekend, or get their electricity turned back on. One of O’Neal’s students found his father with a needle sticking out of his arm, dead of an overdose.