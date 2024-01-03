West Virginia two-year inspection stickers go into effect

Jan. 3—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — An annual ritual for West Virginia's motorists became a biannual ritual on New Year's Day when a new state law went into effect and replaced one-year inspection stickers with two-year-inspection stickers.

In April last year, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 2310 which called for the annual vehicle inspections to end on Jan. 1, 2024.

"The Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle: Provided, That the amendments made to this subsection during the 2023 regular session of the Legislature shall become effective on January 1, 2024," according to a provision in House Bill 2310.

The price for an inspection will increase to about $19.

People shopping Tuesday at the Mercer Mall were glad to hear that they will be renewing their vehicles' inspection stickers every two years instead of every year. One Virginia resident wished his home state would do the same.

West Virginia was one of only 11 states that require an annual inspection of passenger vehicles. Virginia requires an annual sticker, according to the Code of Virginia. Four other states require a biennial (every two years) inspection and 37 states do not require an inspection but some have a few exceptions.

"I think it would be good," said Curtis Cregger of Bluefield, Va. "Well, you wouldn't have to worry; but if the price goes up, it wouldn't be any different."

A West Virginia resident sitting nearby thought that state inspection stickers should last even longer than two years.

"It's the best thing to ever happen," said John Taylor. "It should have happened 10 years ago. I had to get mine (vehicle) inspected in November. I said I can't wait until January."

Another Mercer County resident, Harold Cofer of Princeton, said he liked the idea of a two-year inspection sticker, especially for new vehicles which are more advanced and designed to last longer. Older models of cars and trucks could use more frequent inspections to make sure they stay safe. He also thought the price for vehicle inspections will increase eventually.

"They'll find a way to dig into our pockets deeper," he said.

Several previous attempts in the West Virginia Legislature to either eliminate the inspection or change the frequency have failed. In 2023, another bill was introduced, Senate Bill 254, to the change inspection stickers to once every two years.

The bill passed the Senate 23-5 but then stalled in the House Finance Committee. The provision was then rolled into House Bill 2310, which gives the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an "Antique Fleet" program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

