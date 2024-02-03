West Virginia’s worst mining disasters of the 1900’s

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s coal mining industry has faced some monumental mining disasters, with some of the worst occurring during the 1900’s.

According to West Virginia Archives and History, West Virginia’s coal mining industry has suffered approximately 115 coal mining disasters in the history of the Mountain State. Some of the worst tragedies in the nation occurred in West Virginia coal mines.

Noted as the worst mining disaster in U.S. history, the Monongah Mine explosion claimed the lives of 362 according to West Virginia State Archives. Around 10a.m. on Dec. 6, 1907 mines 6 and 8 exploded killing hundred instantly and trapping more than 300 who would survive.

On April 28, 1914 West Virginia’s second most deadly mine disaster took place at the Eccles/Benwood mine in Raleigh County. Newspaper reports state the blast shook windows in Beckley more than 4 miles away. Reportedly an impatient contractor had cut through a coal barrier that kept fresh air flowing. With the mine’s ventilation damaged, methane built and exploded killing 183 miners.

Just ten years later to the date, April 28, 1924 the state’s third worst mining accident occurred at a Wheeling Steel Corporation mine in Benwood. One and a half hours after the miners entered, an explosion killed 119 of the miners. Reportedly there were no survivors from this tragedy.

On Tuesday, March 2, 1915, at 8:30a.m., the #3 Leyland mine in Fayette County experience an explosion that killed 112 miners and trapped a number as well. Several rescue shifts proved to help as on Saturday, 4 days after the initial explosion, the entrance to the mine was opened.

On November 20, 1968, an explosion occurred in the Consolidation Coal Company’s Number 9 mine in Farmington, WV. Early that morning the explosion caused flames and smoke to pour out of the mine. 21 miners were able to get out, but 78 miners were reported to still be trapped. Rescue efforts were held off due to the peril of smoke and fires. After a few days, rescue teams were sent in, but were met with dangerous levels of methane gas. Mine officials came to the difficult decision to seal the mine off to eradicate flames as they presumed the 78 still trapped were already dead.

