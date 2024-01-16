West Virginia's child abuse statistics for 2023 released

Jan. 16—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Child Protect of Mercer County served 252 new children while the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) showed a 10 percent increase in new children served when it released its Statewide Data Report for the 2023 fiscal year.

The data, collected between July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 reflects service from West Virginia's 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 46 of 55 counties in the state.

A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal, according to WVCAN officials.

During the year, CACs served 4,879 children, which is a nearly a 10 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, WVCAN officials stated.

Locally, Mercer County's Child Advocacy Center, Child Protect of Mercer County, experienced this increase when the organization served 252 new children during the 2023 fiscal year.

Some points to note from Child Protect of Mercer County's report includes:

—231 forensic interviews were conducted.

—7 percent of the children served were here because of allegations of drug endangerment, more than 2 times higher than the national average.

—208 cases were investigated, concluded, and closed

—24 percent of children are reported to have one or more disabilities.

—99 percent of alleged offenders were someone the child knew.

—100 percent of the parents surveyed said "staff provided me with resources to support my child and respond to his/her needs in the days and weeks ahead."

"One of the important things we know about combating child abuse is that it can't happen without a community approach. It takes all the adults in a child's life to speak up for children," said Lindsay Pack, the CAC Program Coordinator. "Teachers, coaches, neighbors, church members, etc all play a vital role in reporting and advocating for children."

"Thankfully Mercer County understands the role of community and teamwork in supporting child victims," Pack stated. "Child Protect has a great partnership with Mercer County Child Protective Services (DHHR), the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, law enforcement, and other community partners."

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) provides statewide leadership in the fight against child abuse while working side-by-side with the 21 Child Advocacy Centers throughout the state. WVCAN provides training, technical assistance, leadership, legislative and policy advocacy, and overall coordination to Child Advocacy Centers around the state.

A CAC is a child-friendly facility in which child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal. Rather than having a child taken from agency to agency to endure multiple interviews, the CAC model coordinated the response around the child for an effective, child-centered, healing process. As the statewide authority on multidisciplinary approaches to supporting child victims of abuse, WVCAN's purpose is to empower local communities to provide comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

The Statewide Data Report for the 2023 fiscal year was prepared under a grant from the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice & Community Services Section.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

