West Virginia's Christmas City shines in the national spotlight

Dec. 11—West Virginia's Christmas City is shining on a national level.

A recent Fox News national report highlighted a study that found West Virginia to be the most festive state in the nation. That article zeroed in on Bluefield, which is West Virginia's trademarked Christmas City. It discussed the Holiday of Lights and other featured Christmas City attractions, including the ferris wheel, ice skating rink and Christmas Market, all of which are located at city park.

The Fox News report went on to say that "the holiday spirit comes alive" in Bluefield, making it a "must visit to experience the unique Christmas magic that only West Virginia can create." The story added that the Innerbody Research study was not just a ranking, but "an invitation to soak in the festive charm" that defines West Virginia's Christmas City.

City officials say the national attention will only help in making others across the nation aware of West Virginia's Christmas City.

"I was pleasantly surprised, and it does further help our efforts," Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said Monday. "I went through the park Saturday night, and it is phenomenal down there."

Martin said the story about Bluefield was featured by Fox News on both television and its website.

"It can't hurt with a national audience like that," Martin said of Fox News. "It's good for all of us. Everything we do is good for the state, and everything the state does is good for us. It's just good to see the enthusiasm across our state. I think we have changed the perception of West Virginia as a whole."

The city has been seeing near record crowds at city park in recent days. All of the Christmas City attractions are located at city park this year due to the demolition project in downtown Bluefield.

City Manager Cecil Marson said the national publicity provided by the Fox News report is "absolutely phenomenal."

"I think it is a great honor for our state and a fabulous honor for our city," Marson said.

Marson said the Bluefield Board of Directors have been aggressive in pushing the Christmas City trademark. He said the city's public works department tries hard each year to come up with new holiday ideas for the Holiday of Lights.

"I think this year it is really just unbelievable what they've done at city park," Marson said.

The Fox News report and Innerbody Research study ranking should help in making more people aware of Bluefield and the Christmas City attraction, Marson said, adding that the city offers a rural environment that is both positive while also celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

Marson said Gabrielle Ponder, his executive assistant, and Candy Sayers with the city's public works department, have done "a great job" promoting the Christmas City attractions and events this year.

Ponder said officials are thrilled by the national recognition.

"Well we are very thrilled for the national recognition that West Virginia's Christmas City has received," Ponder said. "We have also been working with a public relations firm along with the (Mercer) Convention and Visitors Bureau that has allowed different media outlets to come down to Bluefield to write pieces on the Holiday of Lights and West Virginia's Christmas City. I was definitely surprised that we were recognized by Fox News, which is one of the biggest media outlets in the country. So we are excited, and there is more to come."

Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a public relations firm working with the CVB pitched the idea of West Virginia's Christmas City to Fox News last year.

"So late last year our public relations agency actually submitted information on Bluefield and West Virginia's Christmas City to Fox News," Null said. "A lot of times you pitch something one holiday and may not see the results of it until next year. But I think it's great for Bluefield and it is a real testament of how much public relations efforts we've been putting in it."

Null said the CVB will be following up with Fox News, adding that the 24-hour news network is "another contact and another asset we can use to keep reminding people about Mercer County, about West Virginia and about the Holiday of Lights."

The same study found Washington, D.C. to be the least festive part of the country.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens