How West Virginia's GOP governor bluntly counters vaccine skepticism

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
West Virginia has built a reputation for executing an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout. There are likely a few factors behind this. For instance, independent, local pharmacies have played a large role in creating an easy appointment scheduling system while also having the luxury of having already established trust within the community. But messaging has also been essential, the state's Republican Gov. Jim Justice told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation.

Polling suggests the rollout should have been more challenging in a state like West Virginia, which is largely Republican and heavily rural. Brennan showed Justice statistics that found that nearly 40 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of American adults who live in rural areas are hesitant to receive the vaccine. But Justice said his administration and medical experts have been transparent, honest, and direct with West Virginia's population. "I tell them this almost every day — For crying out loud do you really think you're gonna take the vaccine and grow antlers?," he said. "I mean come on, just look at all the medical knowledge that's around you. You gotta be taking the vaccines, and they are."

