West Warwick man, charged with making pipe bombs, posts bail

WEST WARWICK — A West Warwick man has posted bail bail after two SWAT teams and the state bomb squad allegedly found two pipe bombs at his Renehan Court house.

Authorities went to the house at 3:45 p.m. on April 6 to execute a search warrant after West Warwick police officers received a tip that Thomas J. Jacques, 60, was making bombs there.

When the West Warwick/Coventry Regional SWAT Team, the East Providence SWAT team, a Warwick K-9 unit and the bomb squad arrived, they contacted Jacques, who peacefully left the house.

A search then turned up two pipe bombs, according to a press release from West Warwick police.

Jacques was arraigned in District Court, Warwick, on two felony counts of possessing bomb-making material. According to online court records, he did not enter a plea, which is common in felony cases, and bail was set at $15,000 with surety. He posted bail on April 11.

His next hearing is a felony screening on July 17.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: West Warwick man posts bail after police allegedly find pipe bombs in his home