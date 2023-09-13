West Wichita elementary school on lockdown because of standoff at nearby home, official says

A west Wichita elementary school is on lockdown because of a standoff at a nearby residence, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

SWAT is on scene.

The incident started around 10:04 a.m. in the 1000 block of North High, when police were following up on a call. It has since become a mental-health related call, she said. Black Traditional Magnet Elementary School, which is located in that block, went on lockdown because of its proximity to the call.

A source familiar with the situation said it involves a person with a gun.

The supervisor said no shots have been fired, there was no hostage and police were in contact with the person.

An alert was sent out through the county’s emergency alert system saying that Wichita police were working an “active threat.”

“This is a very dangerous situation; avoid the area if you can, or shelter in place in a safe location,” the alert says. “Get to a basement if you can; otherwise, stay away from windows. For more information, monitor local media. Do not call 911 unless you need police, fire or EMS.”

A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to call for more information.