West Wilson Middle's Deante Alexander to be Cane Ridge High principal. Here's why

West Wilson Middle School Principal Deante Alexander has been hired to become the executive principal at Cane Ridge High in Metro Nashville.

West Wilson Middle School principal Dr. Deante Alexander watches as his students take part in a field day on their school’s ball fields Friday, May 19, 2023.

Alexander, 35, will replace Michel Sanchez at Cane Ridge. Sanchez's contract expired at the end of the school year, Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted said.

Alexander became principal at West Wilson Middle in March 2022 after 11 years as a teacher and administrator in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

"He was chosen through a competitive principal selection process as the best person to lead the school and support student and staff success based on his experience as an educator and administrator at Pearl-Cohn, Glencliff High, Antioch High, and as a principal in Wilson County," Braisted said.

Alexander will continue at West Wilson Middle to the end of June and then make the transition to Cane Ridge, which finished this past school year with 1,958 students.

The chance to move up and lead a high school and his experience with Metro led to Alexander's decision to make the move.

Alexander's time at West Wilson came after the school's building was heavily damaged by a tornado in March 2020, which has forced the district to house students at other schools while a new middle school is built. West Wilson sixth- and seventh-graders classes have been at Mt. Juliet Middle and eighth-graders at Mt. Juliet High School. Hopes are the new school building will be ready during the spring semester next school year.

"I had a great experience at (West Wilson Middle) and worked along the side of great leaders," Alexander said. "MNPS is home to me and I am happy to (pursue) a great career opportunity."

Wilson County Schools is accepting applications and will conduct interviews for the principal's position at West Wilson, the district's Public Information Officer Bart Barker said.

"We appreciate Dr. Alexander's efforts and wish him well," Barker said.

Wilson County Schools recently announced that Ryan Hill will replace Beverly Sharpe who is retiring at the end of June. Hill has been an assistant principal and athletic director at Mt. Juliet High and will become principal on July 1.

