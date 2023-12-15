West, windy weekend, some flooding in store for Savannah area

FILE - Rain water rushes into the storm drain as a heavy rain falls over the Hudson Hill/ Bayview neighborhood in West Savannah.

Heavy rain and high winds will buffet northern coastal Georgia and southern South Carolina over the weekend, forecasters say.

A low-pressure system moving up the coast from Florida will bring extreme moisture to the area Saturday night through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service's Charleston office.

The Savanah area could see 2-3 inches of rain over that period, while the South Carolina Lowcountry can expect up to 4 inches.

"Widespread flooding is not a concern due to the longer duration of the rainfall, however, localized minor flooding is possible in areas that are low-lying and prone to flooding,” NWS said Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach 24 mph Saturday and 34 mph Sunday, prompting a High Surf Advisory for that period.

The rain will bring slightly warmer temperatures, with highs of around 66 degrees in the Savannah area Saturday and 64 Sunday before the moisture moves from the area and skies clear Monday, NWS said.

Cooler weather returns next week, with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 30s Monday through Wednesday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: West, windy weekend in store for Savannah, SC Lowcountry