West Wyoming man charged in online sex sting

Dec. 3—KINGSTON — Police on Friday filed charges against a West Wyoming man who allegedly arranged online to have sex with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Paul Simkulak, 39, of Washington Avenue was communicating with a witness cooperating with law enforcement last month and showed up at the agreed upon meeting place with alcohol drink, police said.

Simkulak was arraigned on felony charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. He was unable to post $20,000 following his arraignment and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The complaint filed against Simkulak said he sent a message Sept. 14 on a social media site to the witness posing as the girl asking if she wanted to "link up sometime." Simkulak told the girl she looked young and continued messaging her after she gave her age as 15 and said she liked older men. Simkulak responded, "Oh, ok, well that works out good for me then."

The complaint said Simulak remained in contact with the girl, asking about her weekend plans and messaging her about smoking marijuana and drinking.

"Ok, cool, are you down for having sex later or u just want to smoke n drink," Simkulak asked. The messaging continued with Simkulak asking if they were going to meet at her place, "if she was on the pill" and "what kind of vodka and tequila" she liked.

The complaint added, Simkulak sent a photo of him to the girl and arranged to meet her if he got out of work on time. Simkulak told her he had to stay late at work and said they could meet on Sept. 19. When Simkulak arrived at the location they agreed upon, the cooperating witness made a video recording of the meeting. In the video Simkulak admitted he was coming to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Police said Simkulak matched the photos sent while messaging the witness and in Simkulak's Pennsylvania drivers license.

