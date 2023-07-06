West Yarmouth man charged, arraigned in shootout at a Yarmouth hotel Wednesday

A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Route 28 in West Yarmouth on Wednesday evening, Russ Eonas, deputy first assistant Cape and Islands District Attorney, said Thursday.

Police received calls about shots fired at 7:20 p.m. at the hotel, and learned two men had been shooting at one another, Eonas said in a written statement.

It appears no one was injured, the statement said.

Police responded quickly, Eonas said, and arrested the 20-year-old within hours of the shooting. He was charged with carrying a gun without a license and shooting a gun near a dwelling.

Eonas said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be added. The man was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 14 in Orleans District Court.

Suspect in Yarmouth Hampton Inn shootout arraigned, held without bail