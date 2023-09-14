West Yarmouth school bus driver charged with indecent assault on minor

An 80-year-old West Yarmouth school bus driver was charged on Thursday with aggravated indecent assault and battery and reckless child endangerment, in connection with the alleged assault of a female student, authorities said.

The bus driver, Jeffrey Hyland, was arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court following an incident Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a report was made to Barnstable police about an indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver, according to the statement. Police investigated further, leading to Hyland's arrest.

The female student was not otherwise identified in the DA's statement.

After his arrest Hyland was held overnight.

Hyland released on personal recognizance, must wear GPS monitor

At his arraignment on Thursday, a judge ordered Hyland to be released on personal recognizance with no cash bail under the condition that he stay away from the female student, have no contact with her, and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Hyland is due back in Barnstable District Court on Dec. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's was not immediately available for comment.

