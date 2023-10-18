West York man charged with assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol assault

Troy Spackman, a 40-year-old West York man, was arrested last week on felony and misdemeanor charges related to alleged actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Spackman, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., appears on video during the assault intended to delay or overturn the certification of the election of President Joe Biden spraying police officers with a version of pepper spray called oleoresin capsicum.

Spackman is charged with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers. Additionally, he is charged with several misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and performing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Spackman went to Washington to attend former President Trump's rally − and after marched to the Capitol, arriving on the side of the building covered with scaffolding. Federal investigators identified him in several videos recorded that day wearing a black jacket and a dark-colored hat with a "dk" logo. In one video, the prosecutor's office reported, he is seen holding two cannisters of pepper spray, branded Combined Tactical Systems MK-9 OC spray, a less-than-lethal product that in rare circumstances and used incorrectly can cause serious bodily injury or death.

Another video depicts Spackman pointing a cannister of the spray toward police officers, the video showing a mist of spray emanating from the cannister. Body camera footage showed Spackman with his right arm extended, deploying the spray at about 2:31 p.m., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Spackman is among the more than 1,100 people who have been charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. More than 400 of those, like Spackman, have been charged with felonies.

