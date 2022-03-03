West New York man convicted of murder in 2019 North Bergen shooting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Carlos P. Garcia8th President of the Philippines (1896-1971)
A West New York man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday after he was tried for shooting four people in North Bergen in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Jonathan Haughey-Morales, 30, had been accused of shooting four people, including Carlos Garcia, 40, who died on May 5, 2019. In addition to first-degree murder, Haughey-Morales was convicted on three counts of second-degree aggravated assault and two separate weapons charges.
On May 5, 2019, at about 3:30 a.m., police responded to a 46th Street house for a report of shots fired and found four people with gunshot wounds in the home's vestibule, the Prosecutor's Office said. Garcia was found unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital not long after.
NJ news: NJ gas prices are already high. Here's why you could be paying even more at the pump
Haughey-Morales was identified as the suspect and a subsequent manhunt began. He was eventually found and arrested by the side of the road in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania the following day.
Haughey-Morales was previously convicted of several crimes, court records show. In October 2018, he was convicted of attempted aggravated assault and attempting to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to court records. In March 2013, he was convicted of receiving stolen property.
Haughey-Morales will face sentencing on May 6, the prosecutor's office said. He is facing up to life in prison.
Liam Quinn is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.
Email: quinnl@northjersey.com
Twitter: @Liam_D_Quinn
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Bergen NJ shooting suspect convicted of murder