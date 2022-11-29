West York man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery

West York Borough Police have a warrant for Damon Ward for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On Monday evening, police responded to a call at the 1000 block of St. Paul Alley for a reported disturbance when they discovered a man bleeding profusely on the ground.

Police said he was stabbed and reported that his wallet was stolen. He identified Ward and told police that Ward had tried to kill him by attempting to cut his throat, according to police.

The victim was taken to York Hospital.

Multiple witnesses told police that Ward had fled the scene and gone into a nearby residence. Officers discovered evidence suggesting he was inside and were let in by someone inside the home.

As officers searched for Ward, he apparently jumped from a second-floor window and fled.

Police said Ward is also on federal parole and is considered a dangerous fugitive at this time. Police believe Ward himself may be injured and may seek medical attention.

If you have information about Ward’s whereabouts, please contact WYBPD through 911, and you may submit a tip through the police department website & Crimewatch page: www.wybpd.org

