Westaim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $600,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.4 million, or 24 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $24.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $1.02.

