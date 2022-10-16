WestBond Enterprises Corporation's (CVE:WBE) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

WestBond Enterprises (CVE:WBE) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on WestBond Enterprises' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WestBond Enterprises is:

13% = CA$1.0m ÷ CA$8.0m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

WestBond Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, WestBond Enterprises seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that WestBond Enterprises has seen a remarkable net income growth of 39% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared WestBond Enterprises' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if WestBond Enterprises is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is WestBond Enterprises Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

WestBond Enterprises' significant three-year median payout ratio of 58% (where it is retaining only 42% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, WestBond Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that WestBond Enterprises certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of WestBond Enterprises' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

