Westborough didn't have to look too far to identify its next police chief

WESTBOROUGH — Prior to a Select Board vote Tuesday on a motion to promote him to police chief, Todd Minardi made a 30-minute presentation, describing his career and goals going forward, should he be selected.

Minardi told the board his "guiding principal" was a quote by Sir Robert Peel, who founded what is considered the first modern police force, the London Metropolitan Police in 1829: "The police are the people, and the people are police."

"I have a view of community policing that may be radical," Minardi told the Daily News in an interview on Thursday. "I just call it 'police doing right.' It's getting back to doing police the way it should be done. We are part of the community. We're not supposed to be viewed as being separate from them."

The Westborough Select Board voted unanimously to appoint Todd Minardi as the town's next police chief.

The five-member Select Board voted unanimously to promote Minardi from deputy chief to chief. The appointment is pending successful contract negotiations.

Minardi has served as acting chief since June, when former Chief Jeffrey Lourie left to become Falmouth's police chief.

New chief is a lifelong Westborough resident

Minardi was born and raised in Westborough, and is graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Western New England College in Springfield and a master's in public administration from Anna Maria College in Paxton.

Minardi said that as a child, he liked the idea of being a police officer but became a carpenter after graduating from high school.

"Even as a young child, I was drawn to police shows — it was always something that interested me," said Minardi. "I worked as a carpenter and I loved what I was doing, but I always felt like I was missing something."

Minardi attended the National Park Service Academy in North Carolina, cementing in his mind that he wanted to make a career change.

He joined the Westborough Police Department as a reserve officer in 1994 and became a full-time officer the following year. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and lieutenant in 2006. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2018.

During his time with the department, Minardi received the department's Medal of Valor for Bravery, served as a member of the motorcycle unit and was a firearms instructor and field training officer. He said he also lobbied for stop sticks, which are used to blow out the tires of a vehicle during a chase, and they're now in all cruisers.

Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi started his adult life as a carpenter before switching to police work.

Minardi said he also started the department's first formal roll call and helped organize its first active shooter training exercise. He said he wrote grants that brought in about $1.5 million.

Going forward, Minardi said he would like to reinstate the traffic officer position. Due to a staffing shortage, that position has been rolled into the patrol division.

He said, like many communities, Westborough has to deal with drug crime. Currently, the department has an officer assigned to a federal Drug Enforcement Agency task force.

"Drugs are not just a Westborough problem — it's a regional problem," Minardi said, adding that the set-up allows local police to use federal resources when conducting a drug investigation.

He said he would like to possibly have an officer join a similar task force that targets human trafficking, so they could use those assets to battle what he calls an "ugly problem." Still another goal is to help promote awareness and help teach residents how to protect themselves from crimes occurring.

Staffing is an issue

Minardi said he would like to take another look at supervisor coverage. There are currently five patrol supervisors, so when there are days off and vacations, it leads to a lot of overtime hours and pay, he said.

Like many police departments, Westborough is having recruitment issues. It currently has 38 officers, two fewer than budgeted. Minardi said he started a recruitment team last month to boost recruitment efforts. The team has developed a recruitment brochure and is working on a recruitment video.

"It's been a struggle to attract candidates," he said.

Later on, Minardi said he would like to build a state-of-the-art training facility. He had previously started the Westborough Police Foundation to raise money to assist with funding such a project. The training facility, he said, would have modern technology and training modules to help prepare officers for their jobs.

"It'll be unlike anything in the area," he said. "It will be a great accomplishment for our community."

Keeping things positive

Minardi said he doesn't plan major changes, but to instead build on what already makes the department successful.

"I don't have any radical ideas," he said. "I've been involved with this department for a long time and I've been involved with building the vision of this department. I want to keep things positive and keep us relevant by staying on top of training and technology."

