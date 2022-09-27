Westborough elementary school custodian accused of owning child pornography

A Westborough Public Schools custodian was arrested for allegedly possessing online child pornography, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Size, 52, of Westborough, was arrested at his home on Monday following a search warrant and was held on $2500 bail prior to being arraigned at Westborough District Court.

Size was a nighttime custodian at the Fales Elementary School and has been placed on administrative leave, according to Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock.

“We are shocked and saddened that a member of our school community is allegedly involved with such an awful and damaging situation,” Bock said in a statement.

Size will not be allowed to return to campus pending the outcome of the investigation.

Westborough Police say they received a CyberTipline report of Size’s alleged online activity. With the help of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Task Force, officials searched Size’s residence and placed him under arrest.

Superintendent Bock said the Fales School was also searched on Monday and that none of the content being reviewed by law enforcement has any connection to the elementary school or the Westborough Public Schools.

“Both the physical facility as well as the school’s network and computers did not have any inappropriate content connected to this investigation,” Bock said. “I would like to thank our colleagues at the Westborough Police Department as well as the State Police forensic unit and K9-Niko and his handlers from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) for their assistance and collaboration.”

A letter was sent out to parents and faculty of the Fales School notifying them of the situation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

