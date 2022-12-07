Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting

A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning.

According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The alleged gunman, 28-year-old Samuel Peckham, was still at the scene when police arrested him.

The Westborough native is facing charges of assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault to murder.

