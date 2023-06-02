Westborough man facing charges in connection to his mother's death in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A Westborough man who was previously convicted for stabbing his mother is now facing charges in connection with her death in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Marlborough.

Authorities on Thursday arrested Daniel Uhlman, 53, and charged him with armed assault to murder a person older than 60 years old; two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person older than 60.

His mother, Nancy Uhlman, 82, also of Westborough, has been identified as the victim.

Daniel Uhlman, shown in this 2014 file photo, is facing charges in connection with his mother's death Thursday outside the Holiday Inn in Marlborough.

According to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Marlborough police responded to the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue at 12:38 p.m. Thursday for a report of an injured person in the parking lot.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and the District Attorney's Office called the death an "apparent homicide." Daniel Uhlman was taken into custody.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that there was an altercation in the parking lot, with Uhlman allegedly attacking his mother and then striking her with her truck.

The state medical examiner has not determined a cause or manner of death and the District Attorney's Office said additional charges are possible.

The state medical examiner arrives at the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Ave. in Marlborough, June 1, 2023. A woman was found dead behind the hotel eariler in the day.

Thursday's incident was not the first altercation involving Daniel and Nancy Uhlman.

Uhlman, a divorced father of six who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was convicted in July 2014 of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

The charges stemmed from a January 2014 attack on his mother where he stabbed the then 72-year-old Nancy Uhlman several times in the face and the abdomen with steak knives in their Westborough home.

Uhlman was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Marlborough District Court.

