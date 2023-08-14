Westborough police charge man after children playing in hotel hallways were threatened

WESTBOROUGH - Police allege a Westborough man threatened several children with what appeared to be a gun on Wednesday, and it led to several drug-related charges.

Police initially went to the hotel after staff members called to report a man threatening children who were running in the hallway with a handgun.

"He did it to intimidate the kids, who were making noise," police spokesman Lt. Michael Daniels said on Friday.

Police arrested Marcos Menezes, 38, at the Extended Stay America, 19 Connector Road, Wednesday around 10 p.m., police said.

A parent witnessed the alleged incident and reported it to hotel employees, who called the police. When officers arrived, they knocked on the room that was identified as Menezes. According to a press release, officers could hear someone "rummaging around," in the room before opening the door.

According to the release, officers began an investigation and got a search warrant from Westborough District Court to search the room.

The officers found what they believe was the gun Menezes allegedly used to threaten the children with, Daniels said.

"The officers described it as a small replica gun and non-functional," said Daniels. "It was a lighter."

The lighter did appear to be a real gun and was used in a threatening manner, the lieutenant said.

Police also made another discovery in the room. Officers allegedly found more than 100 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamines, cash and other drug paraphernalia in the room.

Daniels said it is unknown if Menezes was dealing drugs in town. He said the police had one prior interaction with him about four and a half years ago when there was a report of possible drug activity at the hotel, but no one was charged.

"He wasn't someone we were watching," Daniels said.

Police charged Menezes, who gave the hotel as his home address, with trafficking of more than 100 grams of methamphetamines, three counts of possession of a Class B substance and assault with a dangerous weapon.

At Menezes Westborough District Court arraignment on Thursday, he was ordered held on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court on Sept. 11 for a probable cause hearing.

Menezes' lawyer could not be reached for comment on Friday.

