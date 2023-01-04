Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span

Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days.

Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.

On Tuesday, officers say True Salon and Deluxe Spa and Nails on Turnpike Road were both robbed, with money taken from each establishment.

During that same period, a suspect was able to gain entry to two homes on Charlestown Meadows Drive, where cash and personal property were stolen, according to police. Law enforcement officials say the homeowners had been staying at another location due to ongoing residential repairs and no one was home when the suspect was in the house.

On Wednesday morning, police say they again responded to a house on Charlestown Meadows Drive for another break-in. The caller reported they returned home from vacation and noticed their belongings had been rummaged through.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these cases to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

