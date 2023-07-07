Westborough stalking suspect declared a danger, ordered held without bail

WESTBOROUGH — A Worcester man who is accused of stalking and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend while illegally carrying a shotgun will be held without bail for at least 120 more days.

On Thursday, during a Westborough District Court hearing, Judge Timothy Bibaud ruled that Carlos Garrastegui Rivera, 21, was too dangerous to release and ordered him held without bail.

Westborough police arrested Rivera on June 24 after a woman told them that her ex-boyfriend, Rivara, threatened to kill her. She was at an event at the Knights of Columbus with her young daughter, and both had restraining orders against Rivera.

Westborough police say they found this loaded shotgun inside Carlos Garrastegui Rivera's car on June 24 during a stalking investigation.

Police allege they found Rivera driving nearby. They say he led them on a brief car chase, then ran into a wooded area, where police had to conduct a search before finding and arresting him.

When police obtained a warrant to search Rivera's car, they allegedly found a loaded shogun.

Police charged Rivera with stalking; threatening to commit a crime (murder); stalking in violation of a restraining order; three counts of violating a restraining order; carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID card; improper storage of a firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; failing to stop for police; threatening to commit a crime; driving to endanger and resisting arrest.

Rivera is being held at the Worcester House of Correction. He is due back in court on Aug. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

