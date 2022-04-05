Westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard closed to traffic due to investigation, police say

Police closed westbound traffic on I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon due to a death investigation.

The Memphis Police Department said "traffic is being diverted for an unspecified time" while officers investigate.

Westbound traffic along I-40 at Sam Cooper is closed due to a death investigation, police have said. Traffic cameras of the area, viewed at 5:30 p.m. on April 5, 2022, show police along an empty bridge.

Police activity was reported on I-40 westbound at mile marker 11B just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Smartway feature, which provided traffic updates.

Around 6 p.m., maps and cameras showed some traffic back-up in the vicinity in both directions.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Police: Investigation closes I-40 westbound at Sam Cooper Boulevard