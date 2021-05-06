Westbound 580 Crash: Raw video of the 580 big rig crash and traffic backup

NextShark

The Alliance for Asian American Justice, or simply the Alliance, will coordinate and use pro bono resources to support victims in obtaining legal remedies -- from providing legal counsel to working with police in keeping perpetrators accountable for their crimes. More recently, police data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino showed an increase of 169% in anti-Asian hate crimes in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. “Given the well-documented spike, we were frustrated that there are not enough legal actions being commenced to pursue perpetrators of anti-Asian violence,” said Wilson Chu, a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and a member of the Alliance’s Board of Directors.