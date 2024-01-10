Westbound I-696 closed for construction starting Friday, finishing in May

Starting Friday as bridge work begins just east of US-24, traffic on westbound I-696 will be detoured to northbound M-10.

The construction is a part of the four-year "I-696 Restore the Reuthers" project, funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, that seeks to "rebuild the roadway from the base up:" reconstructing freeway pavement; repairing and replacing bridges and ramps; fixing storm sewer drains; replacing signs, guardrails and any other safety improvements.

The $275 million project invests into improving the longevity of Michigan's roads and is also expected to directly and indirectly support 3,328 jobs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

In 2023, the project worked on reconstructing eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Lahser Road, but in 2024, the focus has shifted to westbound I-696.

The following traffic shifts start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12:

Additionally, from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. on Saturday, Jan. 13, the following changes will be in effect:

After Saturday, it is expected that westbound I-696 will stay reduced to two lanes with traffic detoured to northbound M-10 and back to westbound I-696 just west of US-24 until early May.

Three lanes in each direction on I-696 between I-275 and US-24 will remain open until spring when construction begins again.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lanes closed, detours on westbound I-696 starting Friday through May