Westbound I-80 closed for lime spill in Stroudsburg area; DEP cleaning up

A lime spill is seen on westbound Interstate 80 from a 511PA camera at Exit 304 around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Westbound I-80 is closed in the Stroudsburg area after a tractor trailer carrying calcium hydroxide, or lime, crashed and spilled the cargo.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident near eastbound mile marker 305.5 around 2:30 a.m. Friday. According to police, the vehicle "traveled into the center of the roadway, struck the center median, and then overturned."

The driver was not injured.

Both sides of the interstate were initially closed. The eastbound lanes have reopened, and the Department of Environmental Protection was cleaning up the lime in the westbound lanes as of around 8 a.m.

