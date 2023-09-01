Westbound I-80 closed from Vallejo to Hercules through Tuesday
Caltrans closed Westbound I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules starting Thursday at 9 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Caltrans closed Westbound I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules starting Thursday at 9 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
A global law enforcement operation this week took down and dismantled the notorious Qakbot botnet, touted as the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure. The law enforcement operation, named “Operation Duck Hunt,” saw the FBI and its international partners seize Qakbot's infrastructure located in the United States and across Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice, which ran the operation alongside the FBI, also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will soon be made available to victims.
Stocks gained on Wall Street ahead of the monthly payrolls report, set to be closely scrutinized for clues to whether the Fed will keep raising interest rates.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
After his passing at 99, 'The Price Is Right' legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner duke it out in court over child support. Here's why one legal expert believes she's "overplayed her hand."
"Now with 200% more air!"
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
From electronics to household must-haves, epic savings are already happening.
More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers love them, too.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.