Westbound I-80 lanes near Ankeny, east mixmaster will close completely

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced there will be another closure at the east mixmaster in Ankeny that will impact the Interstate 35/80/235 interchange systems.

Overnight construction work will take place Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 in order to place beams for the new flyover bridge, according to a news release. The closures will start at 10 p.m. and go through 5 a.m. the next day.

The detour during construction on the east mixmaster in Ankeny.

A detour route will be marked for drivers, but it will lead north to the Corporate Woods interchange and then south to continue west on I-80 or I-235. The following areas will be closed during construction, according to the release:

All westbound I-80 lanes

The ramp that goes from westbound I-80 to westbound I-235

The loop that goes from eastbound I-235 to westbound I-80

For updates, visit 511ia.org or call 511 while in Iowa.

