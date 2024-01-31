Westbound lanes of I-10 will close overnight near MS Buc-ee’s site. Here’s when

All westbound lanes on part of Interstate 10 near Gulfport will close one night in February so crews can build an overpass for the first Buc-ee’s travel center in the state, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

I-10 westbound at Menge Avenue will close Thursday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. and open the next morning at 6.

Signs will reroute night traffic through the Menge Avenue exit and entrance ramps, the department said in a news release.

The closure will allow crews to move concrete beams across the interstate and add bracing and other safety measures to the overpass above the westbound lanes, the department said.

The date could change if construction moves ahead of schedule or because of weather conditions. MDOT warned drivers to be aware of workers near the road on the date of the closure.

Harrison County has invested $15 million to rebuild the intersection for the new Buc-ee’s. Crews started work in summer 2023 and have demolished the old Menge Avenue bridge to create a new overpass. Crews will also widen interstate entrance and exit ramps and Firetower Road.

County leaders said last week they hope to open Buc-ee’s by Thanksgiving.

Sun Herald staff writer Mary Perez contributed.