All westbound lanes blocked after fatal crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

(KRON) — All westbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked after a fatal crash Sunday night, California Highway Patrol announced on X. The crash happened on the I-580 westbound lanes near the middle part of the bridge.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen. CHP says only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Another person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

CHP tweeted about the crash at 8:41 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.