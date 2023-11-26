Westbound traffic on I-55 bridge shut down after Memphis police find man fatally shot

Westbound traffic on the Interstate 55 and Memphis-Arkansas Bridge is shut down after a man was found fatally shot on Sunday.

Memphis Police responded to a man-down complaint at the intersection of I-55 and the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge at 9:15 a.m. The victim had been shot and was declared dead at the scene when police arrived.

According to MPD, westbound traffic is to remain closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes when traveling.

This is an ongoing investigation with no information on the suspect or victim at the present time.

At 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call at I55/Memphis Arkansas Bridge. Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/mndcBO8tUH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2023

Memphis-Arkansas Bridge alternative routes to Arkansas

Drivers heading into Arkansas should use the Interstate 40 bridge to go across the Mississippi River. The bridges are about 10 miles apart going through downtown Memphis, so there should not be much additional time added on.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis-Arkansas Bridge on I-55 shut down after man fatally shot