Westbrook High locked down after student brings unloaded gun to school

Sep. 14—A Westbrook teenager was arrested Thursday for bringing a stolen handgun to school.

A Westbrook High School student notified school staff that a classmate had a gun on school grounds at around 10 a.m., according to Westbrook Police Chief Sean Lally. While a school resource officer pulled the classmate from class, staff placed the rest of the school in a "lockout."

The gun was unloaded, Lally said.

The teen, whom police did not name, was charged with theft of a firearm and terrorizing. It's not clear who the gun was stolen from.

Lally applauded the student who turned the teenager in.

"The student who reported the incident deserves all the credit for bringing this incident to a quick and safe resolution," he said. "The reporting student put his classmates and school community first and had the courage to speak up. I commend them for it."

This story will be updated.