Westbrook man accused of threatening to shoot city workers

Mar. 27—Westbrook police said a city man was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Friday after threatening city workers that he would shoot them.

Westbrook wastewater workers were conducting a scheduled maintenance on a road Friday when they were confronted by a homeowner, police said.

The man reportedly threatened the workers, telling them he was going to return to his Austin Street home, get a firearm and shoot them, police said on their Facebook page.

The man then returned to his home.

When police officers responded to the scene, the homeowner called 9-1-1 and again threatened to confront the workers, this time with a BB gun, police said.

Responding officers coordinated a response with dispatch. The man was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

He was identified as Albert Johnson, 58, of Westbrook. He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with three counts of terrorizing.

A search warrant was sought for Johnson's residence. Police said they seized numerous firearms and ammunition.