Westbrook police reopen Seavey Street after hours-long closure

Oct. 30—After spending several hours outside a Westbrook home Monday, police have taken a person into custody and reopened traffic on Seavey Street.

Several law enforcement agencies were staged outside 36 Seavey Street as early as 9:30 a.m., including Westbrook police, Portland police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The agencies had blocked entrances to Seavey Street at Cottage Street and Main Street — several neighbors were unable to use the street for much of the day, waiting hours at the blocked ends with several media outlets.

By 5 p.m., a neighbor said the street was cleared. Westbrook police said on Facebook that someone had been taken into custody but did not say if charges had been or would be filed.

"We will provide further details when we are able to," the post reads.

Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg did not respond to emails seeking more information on the situation, including the person's identity. The department said in an earlier Facebook post Monday morning they were trying to arrest a "domestic violence suspect" and that people should "expect a heavy police presence in that area until the situation is resolved."

A spokesperson for Portland police declined to comment.

Glenn and Areta Morse, who own the property, said Monday they weren't aware of the police presence until a reporter called. They said they have a few tenants in the building, but declined to share their names.

By 1 p.m., a tactical truck was parked near the home. Officers were using a PA system to communicate with whoever was inside.

"I know you can hear me," they said. "I want to hear your side of the story and make sure you're okay."

They also ran messages from the individual's family.

"I understand you got into a little pinch this morning," one man said. "I love you so much and I'll hopefully talk to you soon."