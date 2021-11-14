Westbrook police share few details in drug seizure

Nov. 14—The Westbrook Police Department announced that officers seized $80,000 worth of marijuana Saturday from a home in the city, but provided little information about the operation.

In a Facebook post, the department said the seizure also included other drugs like cocaine and oxycodone pills, an AR-15 rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $4,000 in cash. The marijuana totaled 41 pounds ready for sale.

Police did not provide any details about the investigation that led to the seizure, identify the address of the home or say if anyone was arrested.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," the Facebook post said.