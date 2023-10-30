Westbrook police trying to make domestic violence arrest

Oct. 30—Westbrook police have blocked off part of Seavey Street and are attempting to arrest a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Several police cars were parked outside the home at 36 Seavey Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Portland police officers and the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit were on scene.

Police did not immediately answer messages asking for details about the incident.

The fire department is blocking both ends of the road. Seavey Street is closed between Main Street and Cottage Street. Oak Street is also closed between Seavey Street and Lamb Street, Westbrook police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

