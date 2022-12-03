Westbrook woman accused of $1 million theft in NY turns herself in to CT State Troopers

A Westbrook resident accused of stealing more than $1 million dollars worth of property in New York turned herself into Connecticut State Police Troop F this week, the agency reported.

Jacqueline Jewett, 57, surrendered herself to authorities at Troop F, according to state police. The Central District Major Crime investigators arrested Jewett without a warrant on the charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Less than an hour earlier, state police said, personnel from the Riverside Troop of the New York State Police notified Connecticut State Police that they had an active felony arrest warrant for Jewett, .

According to the report, Jewett’s charges on the New York warrant were second-degree burglary in a dwelling and first-degree grand larceny of greater than $1 million.

After her arrest by Connecticut State Police, Jewett was held on $500,000 bond and taken to York Correctional Institute in East Lyme, according to the report.

Connecticut State Police said Jewett was arraigned at Superior Court in Middletown on Dec. 1.