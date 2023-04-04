Westbrook woman sentenced for role in money mule scam

Apr. 3—A Westbrook woman has been sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay more than $7,000 restitution for her role in a so-called money mule scam.

Cheryl White, 58, of Westbrook was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland for serving as a money mule for someone she met online, according to a news release issued Monday by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Maine. A money mule is someone who transfers or moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced White to three years probation and ordered her to pay $7,340 in restitution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

White pleaded guilty on May 19, 2022.