Westchester bus shooting: Police seek person of interest after teen shot on Bee-Line

Westchester County police are looking for a juvenile whom they described as a "person of interest" as they continue to investigate Friday's shooting on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers.

No arrests have been reported yet in the shooting of a passenger aboard the county bus.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot on the bus just after 5 p.m. Friday as it was stopped on South Broadway at the Ludlow Street intersection to let passengers off.

Police said two shots were fired. The first one missed the man and the second one passed through both of his legs.

The teenager was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment of injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police spokesman Kieran O'Leary said previously that the teen got on the bus with a group of men several stops before the one where he was shot, but it was not clear if the shooter was among them. However, all those people apparently left the bus after the shooting.

Westchester County police detectives are being assisted in their investigation by patrol officers from their own department and members of the Yonkers Police Department. No further details about the shooting have been released.

County police said anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-800-898-8477.

