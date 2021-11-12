Westchester Catholic high school defends decision to expel teen student in court, citing racist online posts

A private Catholic school for girls is seeking to permanently expel a student over social media posts where she spewed anti-Asian slurs, used the n-word — and appeared in blackface, according to court documents.

The details emerged in a Westchester Supreme Court civil filing last week by The Ursuline School in response to a September lawsuit filed on behalf of a 16-year-old white student seeking reinstatement to the New Rochelle school.

“In a series of vulgar and shocking social media posts, Plaintiff maligned Chinese people, made racist remarks about African-Americans and used language and gestures that are crude and offensive,” the school fired back in court papers.

According to court documents, the student posted a photo of herself in blackface above the caption “I’m a n---a” and blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials said they were first alerted to the posts by a series of emails with screen shots from the “outraged” Ursuline community.

“I hate the f---ing c----s,” read one post over a shot of the teen with an extended middle finger. “They started this virus because they eat f---ing bats and snakes ... Literally leave this world nobody likes you China. & your food sucks.”

The documents also cited a post from the summer before the student entered the school where she also used the n-word, and a raunchy Tik-Tok video shot in the school’s cafeteria.

“The hatred being spewed is outrageous,” read one of the emails sent to school officials in early September. “Absolutely offensive! Something needs to be done.”

A judge has temporarily blocked the student’s expulsion from school while the suit proceeds.

Ursuline, a private Catholic school, wrote in court papers that it “has a zero tolerance policy toward racial animus in any form.”

The school, with 750 students in grades 6-12, was hit with a Sept. 27 suit filed by the student’s family that accused the school of intentionally inflicting “emotional distress” on the teen and violating her constitutional rights with the expulsion. The student was only identified in court papers by her initials.

“It is our policy not to comment on active litigation or discuss matters pertaining to our students,” the school said in a statement. “However, we do not take expulsion lightly. This administration stands by its decision.”

Family attorney George Galgano argued in the original filing that his client was singled out.

His review of TikTok accounts found “40 different students at Ursuline who are singing various racial epithets (the ‘n’ word being the most popular) and engaging in conduct far more unbecoming than that in the video that forms the purported basis for requesting (the student) withdraw from school,” the lawyer said.

And court papers alleged Galgano’s client faced expulsion while “some of the aforementioned student/posters’ parents and grandparents are important financial benefactors to the school. I do not believe that [the student] should be treated differently based upon her socio-economic class.”

The attorney did not return a call Thursday for comment on the case.

The student enrolled in the school in September 2020, and returned two months ago for her junior year. Court papers also said she was involved in a TikTok video shot on school property where the teen and two classmates raised their middle fingers to the camera, with the two other girls suspended over the incident.

Both said they had asked the girl involved in the lawsuit to keep the video off social media.

Galgano argued in a lawsuit seeking $1 million and the student’s return to the campus that Ursuline missed out on an educational opportunity.

“This is a teaching moment and not a time where the school should be taking an unwavering and unforgiving position of intolerance.” he wrote in court papers. “[The student] is remorseful, and she deserves forgiveness and understanding.

“And the school should accept some responsibility for this pervasive problem that exists across all public and private schools in this country.”