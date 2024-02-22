Westchester County Airport sees biggest flight price drop of any U.S. airport

Flights just got a whole lot cheaper for Lower Hudson Valley residents.

Westchester County Airport saw the biggest flight price drop of any U.S. airport from 2022 to 2023, according to a study by NetCredit.

NetCredit, a personal finance company, used data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and determined that Westchester County Airport decreased ticket sales by $58.18 from 2022 to 2023, making it one of the least expensive airports in the state.

Which U.S. airports saw the biggest hikes, drops in airfare?

Other airports in the U.S. that saw significant price drops in airfare were Louisville International Airport in Kentucky, Billings-Logan International Airport in Montana and San Francisco International Airport in California.

The trend in price decreases, however, goes against the current overall trend of airline tickets rising across the country, especially at bigger international airports.

The airport with the highest price increases from 2022 to 2023 was Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming, with a $58.74 increase. Others included Albany International Airport, Long Island-MacArthur Airport in Islip and Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska.

Overall, the cheapest airport in the U.S. is Orlando Sanford International Airport, where flights average at around $143. The most expensive airport in the U.S. is Yeager Airport in West Virginia, averaging at $578.37 per flight.

Why the changes in airfare?

NetCredit said the reason for these increased costs were because of the post-pandemic travel boom and the change in travel volume in some parts of the country. Other issues contributing to the fluctuation of price across airlines include extreme weather and other post-pandemic travel habits, but NetCredit says that changes from state to state.

Some smaller airports like Westchester County are seeing the effect of these fluctuations.

Just last year, Breeze Airways, a low-budget sister airline of JetBlue, switched their flight patterns out of the airport to reflect changes in travel for the summer and winter seasons. Right now, travelers can fly to Charleston, S.C., Raleigh, N.C., Savannah, Ga. and Vero Beach, Fla. for the winter season starting at around $69.

The airline tested out a trans-continental flight to Los Angeles International Airport in 2022, but spokesperson Ryne Williams said that the company made the decision to suspend the flights because Westchester County Airport is "capacity controlled" and has "limited slot times," making early morning flights a little trickier for crew members and pilots to coordinate with other flights at the airport.

JetBlue cut some service out of Westchester County Airport to preserve operational costs after they were prevented from buying Spirit Airlines in January.

CNBC said a December report from the International Air Transport Association said that flights are expected to get slightly cheaper this year as post-pandemic travel chaos plateaus, but Lower Hudson Valley residents are now able to get a head start on planning cost-efficient flights for their spring and summer vacations.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester County Airport sees largest flight price drop in U.S.