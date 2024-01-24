Westchester County corrections officer and Mount Vernon man charged with armed robbery

A Westchester County correctional officer and a Mount Vernon man were arrested and charged with committing a violent armed robbery in the city of Newburgh last month.

Recaldo Fray, 31, who was a correctional officer at the Westchester County jail, and Kaheem Palmer, 31, are accused of breaking into a Newburgh residence in early December where a cannabis sale was set to occur.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Thomas Anderson, a special agent with the FBI, the two men forced the drug dealer and purchaser to get on their knees, pistol whipped the dealer and placed bags over their heads.

The dealer reported that his birth certificate and passport were stolen, along with his cellphone, 12 oz. of cannabis, $3,000 in cash and a gold-plated watch.

Joseph Spano, the commissioner of the county Department of Correction, called the alleged involvement of one of his members "disgraceful and upsetting."

"The alleged actions of this individual tarnishes the reputation of all honest and dedicated correction officers," he said in a news release.

Spano said that Fray has since been fired from his employment with the county.

After ransacking the house, according to Anderson, Fray and Palmer are said to have immobilized both the dealer and purchaser with duct-tape.

They also told the dealer "they know who [he is] and are coming back for [him],” Anderson added.

Further still, Anderson says the two men continued to intimidate the dealer, who was not named in the complaint, after the robbery was complete.

In one instance outlined in Anderson's complaint, the dealer reported to police that two individuals (later identified by police as Fray and Palmer) pulled their car up alongside him, harassed him and gave chase to him as he drove to the nearest police precinct for safety. They allegedly flaunted his driver's license that had been stolen from the robbery.

Fray was arrested last week and Palmer was arrested Tuesday. Both are currently detained pending further proceedings. The cumulative robbery and firearms charges against the two men carry a maximum penalty of decades in prison, if convicted. However, sentences are determined on a case-by-case basis, not based on the maximum possible charge.

Fray and Palmer could not be immediately reached for comment on the allegations. Jesus Quinones, the chairman of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, declined to comment.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester corrections officer, co-conspirator, face robbery charges