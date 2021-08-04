Westchester County district attorney launches criminal inquiry into Andrew Cuomo

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah launched a criminal inquiry on Wednesday into Gov. Andrew Cuomo's conduct after a report said the Democrat sexually harassed close to a dozen women and created a hostile work environment characterized by intimidation tactics.

On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a monthslong investigation and said Cuomo repeatedly engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," after which he and members of his office engaged in "retaliatory" behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” some women who sought to report their experiences. James did not pursue criminal charges against the embattled governor, leaving the option open for local jurisdictions to review the evidence and launch their own investigations.

“I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature," Rocah wrote to James in a letter obtained by NBC News.

ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO CONDUCT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO CUOMO

The district attorney said she's seeking information regarding unwanted advances and touching of a New York state trooper, who once served as part of Cuomo's security detail at his Mount Kisco home, a residence located in Westchester County. James's report detailed that Cuomo "ran his hand across her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip, while she held a door open for him" before "running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back," while the pair were in an elevator.

Cuomo is also said to have kissed her on the cheek in one instance before subsequently asking her to kiss him in a separate incident.

Westchester is the second county to initiate an investigation against Cuomo since the report was released. In Albany, District Attorney David Soares welcomed "any victim to contact our office with additional information" pertaining to the investigation. Soares is seeking investigative materials from James, though few details were shared.

Story continues

"We will refrain from any other public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office," he said.

Numerous high-profile political figures, including those closely aligned with Cuomo, have demanded he step down.

President Joe Biden, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer have called for the governor to vacate his post, among several others.

Empire State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul also chided Cuomo, though she stopped short of demanding his resignation due to her role as a possible successor.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," Hochul wrote in a Tuesday tweet. "The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward."

"No one is above the law," she added. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cuomo has denied the contents of the report and remained defiant during a recorded statement on Tuesday.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am, and that’s just not who I’ve ever been."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Andrew Cuomo, Crime, New York, Sexual Abuse Allegations

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Westchester County district attorney launches criminal inquiry into Andrew Cuomo