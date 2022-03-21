Westchester County judge criticized for failure to disclose $50K loan to associate

The Westchester County courthouse is pictured in White Plains, March 20, 2020.

New York's judicial watchdog has voted to censure Westchester County Supreme Court Justice Linda S. Jamieson for failing to disclose a cash loan she had made to an associate, a rare rebuke for a sitting judge.

In recommending her censure, the Commission on Judicial Conduct also found that Jamieson pressured an attorney representing the associate to make it easier to collect on the loan.

"Judge Jamieson’s intentional failure to report a $50,000 cash loan, for 13 years, was staggering, and her explanations were unsatisfactory," said CJC Administrator Robert Tembeckjian in a statement. "She seriously compounded her initial misconduct by trying to pressure the debtor’s attorney to omit the loan from his bankruptcy filing."

The commission's vote, which occurred in February but was publicly released on Monday, was not unanimous. Four members voted instead to remove Jamieson from office.

Joshua Reuven Katz, a matrimonial attorney who serves on the state bar's Committee on Procedures for Judicial Discipline, notes that censure generally consists of "a letter of admonishment to the judge."

"It is public and it goes on their record," he explained.

Jamieson is a longtime judge in Westchester County. She became a judge of the Family Court in 1998 and later won a seat on the Supreme Court, where she has served since 2003. Her current tenure on the Supreme Court is set to expire in 2030.

Jamieson may appeal the commission's determination within 30 days to the Court of Appeals. If she does not, the decision becomes final.

In an e-mailed statement, an attorney for Jamieson expressed regret for her conduct but affirmed the judge's commitment to continuing her service on the bench.

"Justice Jamieson is sorry for any mistakes that she made," said Richard Maltz. "However, she wishes to continue in public service as an accomplished and active Justice of the New York State Supreme Court as she has been for many years."

In 2005, according to the commission, Jamieson lent $50,000 in cash to Nicholas Natrella for use in a business venture.

However, over subsequent years, the full balance of the loan was not repaid.

New York state judges are required to file annual financial disclosure statements with the court system's Ethics Commission. The form prescribed by the commission requires judges to disclose debts worth more than $1,000.

The commission says that only in October 2019, three months after receiving a formal complaint about the omissions, did Jamieson decide to amend years' worth of financial reports to include the loan.

During Jamieson's disciplinary proceedings, she acknowledged that her conduct "was stupid because I really never took those forms that seriously. Now I do."

Monday's report also found that Jamieson enlisted close associates to convince Natrella to formally acknowledge the loan was in default before calling up Natrella's attorney herself.

The report says that Jamieson asked both her significant other and a friend to contact Natrella on her behalf. Jamieson wanted Natrella to sign a judgement that would make it easier to collect on the loan without having to go to court.

In 2014, Jamieson phoned Natrella's attorney, Anne Penachio, who was aware of Jamieson's status as a public official because Penachio had been involved in a case before Jamieson the year prior.

The commission found that Penachio "felt pressured to obtain a confession of judgment" from Natrella. During the call, Jamieson also suggested that Penachio omit the $50,000 loan from Natrella's bankruptcy case, the commission said.

In return, Penachio informed her that "the law required all creditors to be listed."

New York state's rules governing judicial conduct dictate that judges "shall not lend the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge."

Since 2000, the commission has only recommended discipline against 21 Westchester County judges, according to official statistics.

Katz, of the bar association's judicial discipline committee, said that in New York, public discipline of judges is a relatively rare occurrence.

"The commission has hundreds of complaints to comb through statewide," he observed. "Out of those they investigate, it's very rare to actually issue discipline."

