Westchester County to receive federal funding for September flood damage

Westchester County will receive federal funding because of heavy rains and major floods that impacted the area in September, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

Hochul said in a news release that President Joe Biden approved her request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which makes that funding available. She made similar requests for Brooklyn and Nassau County.

"I'm committed to securing every possible dollar of federal aid to help the people of New York," Hochul said in a news release. "The major storm in September caused significant damage, and we'll continue our efforts to help communities recover and rebuild."

Heavy rains and floods hit the area Sept. 28 and 29, bringing more than 6 inches of rain to parts of Westchester. The financial help the county receives will be through FEMA's Public Assistance Program and can be used for debris removal, protective measures and repairs to buildings and infrastructure. Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the county on Sept. 29.

States of emergency were also declared throughout the Mid-Hudson region.

It's not yet clear how much money will be made available for Westchester, Brooklyn and Nassau.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester County NY to get federal funds for September flood damage