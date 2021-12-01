Westchester DA investigates anti-abortion activists arrested for entering health clinic

Three people accused of entering a White Plains women's health care clinic to stop medical providers from performing abortions were arrested Saturday, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

At All Women’s Medical clinic, three people aligned with Red Rose Rescue, an anti-abortion group, entered the clinic for over two hours, according to a Facebook post by the group.

The incident resulted in three arrests by White Plains police, the DA's office said, though they were later released to appear in court for misdemeanor offenses.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah delivers remarks at her office, Sept. 28, 2021, during an announcement of Fresh Start, an innovative program that gives second chances to certain first-time, low-level offenders arrested in Westchester County.

In a statement Wednesday, District Attorney Mimi Rocah said investigators are looking into whether people illegally interfered with patients receiving access to medical care under New York State health law protecting patients and staff trying to obtain or provide reproductive health care. They could also face trespassing charges, she added.

“Criminal conduct which interferes with the rights of Westchester County residents to freely access healthcare is serious, and will be, if appropriate, prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Rocah said.

At least one woman left the clinic in tears, Red Rose Rescue said.

White Plains police would not disclose the names of those arrested immediately, saying the news organization would have to file a Freedom of Informational Act request.

It appears Red Rose Rescue organizers have been arrested at other abortion clinics across the U.S. On Facebook, the group said it aims to have “nonviolent direct action intervention” to stop abortions.

The three people accused of entering the facility are set to appear in White Plains City Court on Dec. 13.

All Women’s Health was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon. The clinic, which also has offices in Queens and Manhattan, is part of the National Abortion Federation and the National Coalition of Abortion Providers, according to its website.

The incident came ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday debated a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The case could decide how much Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision granting the right to abortion, remains intact.

