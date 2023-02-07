Westchester DA seeks information in New Rochelle sex abuse case

WHITE PLAINS - A New Rochelle man has been arrested on multiple felony charges alleging that he sexually abused children.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah is asking any others who might have been sexually abused by him to contact her office or police.

Rocah said Jason Ricketts, 22, was arrested by her office and charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, all felonies.

Ricketts was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on Feb. 2 and is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond.

Rocah said law enforcement officers have seized multiple devices which are being analyzed to identify possible other victims or witnesses.

"Sexual exploitation of minors is a crime that preys upon their vulnerabilities," Rocah said in a statement released by her office. "We ask anyone who may have been victimized or may have information about other victims to contact us. We recognize the great difficulty for survivors to come forward, but stand ready to provide support for victims as our investigation continues."

The investigation by the Cyber Crimes Bureau in Rocha's office, the Child Abuse Bureau, the High Technology Crimes Squad and criminal investigators with the Special Prosecutions Division began after a referral was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The New Rochelle Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who might have been sexually abused by Ricketts or who might have information about other possible victims can call the Special Prosecutions Division of Rocah's office at 914-995-3000. Language assistance is available.

Ricketts is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County. An attorney with the society could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle man accused of child sexual abuse